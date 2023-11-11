LEXINGTON, Ky — Alabama is headed to Atlanta next month. At the rate Jalen Milroe’s performing, he might make an unexpected visit to New York after that.

With Milroe leading the way, No. 8 Alabama rolled past Kentucky, 49-21, on Saturday, clinching the SEC West and punching its ticket to next month’s SEC Championship Game. After rushing for four touchdowns last week against LSU, Milroe found the end zone six times against the Wildcats, throwing for three scores while adding a trio with his legs. He is the first Alabama player to throw for three touchdowns and run for three touchdowns in the same game.

Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s game.