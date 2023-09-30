STARKVILLE, Miss — Mississippi State came with the noise, but No. 12 Alabama had the last laugh. The Crimson Tide silenced a raucous crowd inside Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night, using a dominating defensive performance and a relentless ground attack to come away with a 40-17 victory in its first SEC road test.

Alabama (4-1, 2-0 in the SEC) limited Mississippi State (2-3, 0-3) to just 261 yards of total offense while forcing three turnovers. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide used an old-school attack on offense, rushing for 193 yards and three touchdowns on the night as part of 357 total yards on the night.

Here are some takeaways from the game.