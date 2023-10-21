TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Whatever Alabama said at the half, it should repeat for the rest of the season. The Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes appeared to be up in smoke heading into the break during Saturday’s game in second against Tennessee.

That was until a completely different Alabama team took the field in the second half, rallying for 27 unanswered points to secure a 34-20 victory on The Third Saturday in October. Along with preserving its national title hopes, No. 11 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 in the SEC) got revenge over No. 17 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2) after the Volunteers snapped the Tide’s 15-game winning streak in the rivalry last year.

Here are some takeaways from the game.