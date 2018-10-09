Take Two: Is Alabama far and away CFB's best team?
THE STORYLINE
Alabama has not scored fewer than 45 points this season. The Crimson Tide have scored in the 50s or 60s in five of six blowout victories. Heisman frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 18 touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Backup quarterback Jalen Hurts has as many touchdown passes (five) as Auburn’s starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Alabama is outscoring opponents 56-16 and that’s after Arkansas somehow, someway put up 31 points against the Crimson Tide – in a 34-point loss.
The numbers from top to bottom are absolutely mind-boggling right now, oh, and Alabama has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, even without one five-star pledge yet.
In the latest Associated Press poll, Alabama sits at No. 1 followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame. That’s an early glance at how the College Football Playoff might play out as well although one team (Alabama or Georgia) should be eliminated because of the SEC Championship Game.
Midway through the season, do we just have to face the reality that Alabama is far and away better than every other team? Can anybody beat the Crimson Tide?
TAKE ONE: TONY TSOUKALAS, BAMAINSIDER.COM
“Saturday’s game proved that teams can score on Alabama’s defense. Arkansas’ 31 points were the most the Crimson Tide has given up since its national championship defeat to Clemson. Alabama also gave up a season-high 405 yards of offense to the Razorbacks, much to the chagrin of Nick Saban.
“That being said, Alabama’s offense looks unstoppable. The Crimson Tide are averaging 39.7 points in the first half alone. To put that in perspective, that number would rank 26th nationally in scoring offense. It’d be interesting to see what Alabama would do in a shootout against a team like Oklahoma, but I’m not sure if any team has the firepower to keep up with Alabama for a full 60 minutes.”
TAKE TWO: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“Anything can happen. They look great obviously. The offensive precision is amazing. Tagovailoa has 18 touchdowns and 25 incompletions this year, which is just ridiculous. You keep seeing numbers like that – he hasn’t thrown a pass in the fourth quarter because he hasn’t had to.
“But you see how much talent there is at Ohio State, especially with Dwayne Haskins throwing the ball the way he is. They’re the biggest threat by far, especially with Oklahoma losing, Clemson with a true freshman quarterback and Georgia hasn’t played anybody yet. If I had to pick one team right now, it would be Ohio State that could beat Bama, but the line would probably be nine or 10 points in favor of Alabama even in that game.”