Alabama has not scored fewer than 45 points this season. The Crimson Tide have scored in the 50s or 60s in five of six blowout victories. Heisman frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa has thrown 18 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Backup quarterback Jalen Hurts has as many touchdown passes (five) as Auburn’s starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Alabama is outscoring opponents 56-16 and that’s after Arkansas somehow, someway put up 31 points against the Crimson Tide – in a 34-point loss.

The numbers from top to bottom are absolutely mind-boggling right now, oh, and Alabama has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, even without one five-star pledge yet.

In the latest Associated Press poll, Alabama sits at No. 1 followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame. That’s an early glance at how the College Football Playoff might play out as well although one team (Alabama or Georgia) should be eliminated because of the SEC Championship Game.

Midway through the season, do we just have to face the reality that Alabama is far and away better than every other team? Can anybody beat the Crimson Tide?