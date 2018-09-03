THE STORYLINE

Coach Nick Saban might not want to talk about it much and he might yell at an ESPN reporter for asking a question (he called Maria Taylor later to apologize) but there is a quarterback battle going at Alabama that is playing itself out. Leader in the clubhouse: Tua Tagovailoa. The former four-star quarterback from Hawaii was outstanding in Alabama’s season-opening 51-14 win over Louisville, completing 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns, building off his second-half performance in the national championship game last season. He also ran for another score. Jalen Hurts finished 5 of 9 passing for 70 yards. Alabama has Arkansas State this week before getting into the challenging SEC schedule with games against Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Even if Saban doesn’t want to address the situation, for all intents and purposes, is this now Tagovailoa’s offense to run?

FIRST TAKE: TONY TSOUKALAS, BAMAINSIDER.COM

“After Tagovailoa’s performance against Louisville, he certainly seems like the best candidate to take over the starting spot moving forward. Alabama’s offense is more efficient with Tagovailoa on the field due to his ability to extend plays in the pocket and find the open man. “As for Tagovailoa’s role in the offense, I don’t think Alabama will necessarily have to change anything to accommodate his style of play. Tagovailoa gives Alabama exactly what it needs at the position: someone who can spread the ball out to all of its weapons. There are little things he will have to improve on. For example, Saban expressed concern over Tagovailoa’s tendency to hold the ball with one hand while escaping defenders. However, better decision-making and poise will come with more experience.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM