There has been a lot of intriguing news recently when it comes to five-star running back Zachary Evans.

The Houston (Texas) North Shore star released a top five - Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Georgia - that shockingly left off Texas and Texas A&M, two in-state programs that have been recruiting Evans from the beginning.

Then three-star offensive tackle and high school teammate Damieon George committed to Alabama and Evans called the Houston North Shore duo a package deal. As has been seen over the years, sometimes those work out and sometimes they do not.

A day later, four-star running back Seth McGowan from Mesquite (Texas) Mesquite Poteet made his pledge to Oklahoma, giving the Sooners commitments from McGowan and four-star Jase McClellan out of Aledo, Texas. It seems hard to believe Evans would join an already-loaded Oklahoma class at running back.

Ohio State, LSU and Georgia are still very much in the running in Evans’ recruitment but should Alabama like its position even more - especially with the Crimson Tide’s outstanding history of recruiting running backs - or is the five-star’s recruitment far too topsy-turvy to make any bold statements just yet?