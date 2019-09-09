Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Arik Gilbert is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2020 class – not only because he’s a five-star recruit, the top-ranked tight end nationally and a game-changing athlete – but because his recruitment has taken so many twists and turns with no real end in sight.

Georgia was the leader and considered the team to beat. Then it was Tennessee. Now it could be Alabama. But Clemson is working its way back into his recruitment.

The Marietta, Ga., standout has those four schools predominantly in the running with a bunch of important visits coming up.

The Bulldogs were so far out in front at one point it felt like a when, not if, situation as to when Gilbert would commit. But Georgia seems to have slipped a little bit. His high school teammate, four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey, is recruiting him hard to the Vols but that team has had its own struggles.

Alabama seems to have emerged as the slight front-runner after a summer visit to Tuscaloosa but Gilbert will be taking a couple more visits to Clemson in the coming months before a decision.

Is the Crimson Tide now the team that has the edge for Gilbert or will another elite, national program come in and land him?