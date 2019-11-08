Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Darnell Washington is one of the most physically-impressive prospects to come along during the Rivals era. A 6-foot-7, 255-pound tight end who can move and make plays, he has the potential to be special.

He will also be at Alabama this weekend on an official visit.

The Las Vegas Desert Pines standout is high on Georgia, Tennessee, Miami and some other programs along with the Crimson Tide. Alabama missed out on five-star tight end Arik Gilbert – he surprisingly committed to LSU last month – and has renewed focus on getting Washington in this recruiting class.

The Bulldogs are considered the frontrunner for Washington and have been for some time, but there is also another factor in play that needs to be considered: Georgia has shown no interest in throwing to tight ends in recent years, even with a new offensive coordinator this season.

That could have been one factor that scared off Gilbert. For Washington, it doesn’t seem to be as big a concern as Georgia still looks great in his recruitment.

Can Alabama sway the five-star tight end this weekend and close the gap – or even possibly take the lead in his recruitment?