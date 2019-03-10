Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-10 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Take Three: What now for Alabama basketball

Jordan Haper
Basketball Correspondent

Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram

Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us

Give a Rivals Gift | Refer a friend promo

ABOUT: Jordan Harper of BamaInsider.com provides his three major takeaways following Alabama's 82-70 loss to Arkansas Saturday night. Listen to the podcast above

1.) Mr. Gafford, have yourself a day. I opened this morning by saying in order to stop Arkansas, you better stop Daniel Gafford. Alabama did not. Gafford finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds and was also a force on the defensive end. Gafford is easily a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Hot: Next coaching possibilities | So what is the problem with Bama basketball?

Alabama did not do a good job grabbing rebounds or holding onto the ball on the defensive end, and Gafford did not miss when he got second-chance opportunities. Arkansas finished with 20 2nd chance points to Alabama's five. This loss stings for Alabama and its NCAA Tournament hopes. I will hit on that later.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}