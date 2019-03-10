ABOUT: Jordan Harper of BamaInsider.com provides his three major takeaways following Alabama's 82-70 loss to Arkansas Saturday night. Listen to the podcast above

1.) Mr. Gafford, have yourself a day. I opened this morning by saying in order to stop Arkansas, you better stop Daniel Gafford. Alabama did not. Gafford finished with 29 points and 16 rebounds and was also a force on the defensive end. Gafford is easily a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Alabama did not do a good job grabbing rebounds or holding onto the ball on the defensive end, and Gafford did not miss when he got second-chance opportunities. Arkansas finished with 20 2nd chance points to Alabama's five. This loss stings for Alabama and its NCAA Tournament hopes. I will hit on that later.