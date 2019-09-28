Fueled by record days from Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith, Alabama eventually cruised to a 59-31 victory over Ole Miss. However, the Crimson Tide’s weekly romp was delayed by a somewhat sloppy start.

Things started out fast for Alabama as Tagovailoa found Smith for a 74-yard touchdown on the game’s fourth play from scrimmage. However, after the Crimson Tide forced the Rebels to a three-and-out on their first possession, Jaylen Waddle muffed a punt return which allowed Ole Miss to regain possession at Alabama’s 30-yard line. Seven plays later, true freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran in a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game.

After stopping Alabama on the game’s ensuing possession, Ole Miss took the lead when kicker Luke Logan connected on a 33-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter. It was the first time the Crimson Tide trailed an opponent since last season’s loss to Clemson in the national championship game.

Tagovailoa and Smith helped Alabama take over from there as the Crimson Tide scored on its next six possessions.

Smith pulled in 11 receptions and set school single-game records with 274 receiving yards and five scores through the air. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa completed 26 of 36 passes for 418 yards and a school single-game record six touchdowns through the air. Tagovailoa also ran in a 7-yard touchdown to set the school’s single-game total touchdown mark with seven.

Smith’s 274 receiving yards broke the previous record of 224 set twice by Amari Cooper in 2014. Alabama’s has previously had a receiver record three touchdowns eight times. Before Saturday, Jerry Jeudy was the most recent to accomplish the feat, pulling in three touchdowns against New Mexico State earlier this year.

Saturday marked the third straight game Tagovailoa has thrown for five or more touchdown passes. The junior’s sixth passing touchdown gave him 77 on his career, tying him with AJ McCarron for most by an Alabama player. Tagovailoa’s seven total touchdowns gave him 86 on his career, passing McCarron (80) on the school’s all-time list.

Saturday also saw the return of offensive lineman Deonte Brown, who missed the first four games of the season while serving out the remainder of his NCAA suspension. The redshirt junior did not start, but worked with the first-team offense, spending time at both right and left guard. He helped Alabama pile up 573 total yards on the afternoon.

In its last three meetings against Ole Miss, Alabama has outscored the Rebels 187-41. The Crimson Tide will have an open week next week before traveling to Texas A&M on Oct. 12.