ORLANDO, Fla. — The pro-Alabama crowd inside of Camping World Stadium held its collective breath, first out of amazement then out of fear.



Making his first career start, sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa danced away from an incoming pass rusher before delivering an acrobatic throw off his back foot in time to find Jerry Jeudy for an 11-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide’s first drive of the season.

The Houdini-like escape sparked Alabama’s 51-14 win over Louisville and might have helped put the finishing touches on the Crimson Tide’s quarterback competition. However, any excitement was soon subdued by the sight of Tagovailoa lying on the ground holding his head.

Tagovailoa was undercut on the play, causing him to hit his head hard on the artificial turf. For a few tense moments trainers tending to him on the field before rose to his feet and jogged to the sideline.

That was all the drama Alabama fans were subjected to Saturday night. Tagovailoa made sure of that.

Becoming the ninth quarterback to start under Nick Saban at Alabama, Tagovailoa completed 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added a nine-yard touchdown run as well as 26 more yards on the ground. After his brief injury scare, Tagovailoa marched back onto the field for Alabama’s second possession. He went on to lead the Crimson Tide to scores in three of its first four drives.

Heading into the game, there were questions over whether Saban would start Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts at quarterback. Hurts entered the game with a sterling 26-2 as a starter but was reportedly outperformed by Tagovailoa during Alabama’s preseason camp.

Saturday, Hurts replaced Tagovailoa on Alabama’s fifth offensive possession. The junior led two unsuccessful drives before being replaced by Tagovailoa with 27 seconds remaining in the half. Tagovailoa then hit Jeudy again for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Crimson Tide a 28-0 lead at the break. Hurts came back into the game for two possession in the second half and finished his night 5 of 9 for 70 yards.

Alabama dominated Louisville throughout the game, outgaining the Cardinals 519-268 on offense. Josh Jacobs had a big night for Alabama, recording 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground while also returning a kickoff 77 yards for a score.

Alabama’s inexperienced defense was caught sleeping on a few occasions but frustrated Louisville’s defense for the majority of the night. Defensive lineman had six tackles, 3.5 for a loss, with a pass breakup. Deionte Thompson tallied an interception and three pass breakups. Shyheim Carter returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Replacing its entire starting secondary, Alabama held Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass to 20 of 39 for 252 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Alabama (1-0) will hold its home opener next Saturday against Arkansas State (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.