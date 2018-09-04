Ticker
Tagovailoa's mobility a challenge for defenses and offensive linemen alike

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
Alabama team writer

Photo | Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The looping twists and turns Tua Tagovailoa pulls off in the pocket are dizzying for opposing pass rushers to defend. Saturday, a sharp pivot off his right foot allowed Tagovailoa to leave Louisville linebacker Jon Greenard in the dust, giving the sophomore quarterback enough time to chuck up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on Alabama’s first drive.

“That’s part of what makes him such a good player is that he has the ability to extend plays,” said Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams.

Although, while Tagovailoa makes life difficult for opposing defenseless, blocking for the scrambling escape artist is also a challenge.

“As a lineman, we kind of have this thing called a mental clock where you’re sitting there [thinking], ‘Well the ball should be out,’ and you really have to erase that,” Williams said. “You can’t stop blocking after any point.”

