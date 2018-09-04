Tagovailoa's mobility a challenge for defenses and offensive linemen alike
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The looping twists and turns Tua Tagovailoa pulls off in the pocket are dizzying for opposing pass rushers to defend. Saturday, a sharp pivot off his right foot allowed Tagovailoa to leave Louisville linebacker Jon Greenard in the dust, giving the sophomore quarterback enough time to chuck up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on Alabama’s first drive.
“That’s part of what makes him such a good player is that he has the ability to extend plays,” said Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams.
In case you missed it... #rolltidereplay pic.twitter.com/jjHNyq8xTw— BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) September 2, 2018
Although, while Tagovailoa makes life difficult for opposing defenseless, blocking for the scrambling escape artist is also a challenge.
“As a lineman, we kind of have this thing called a mental clock where you’re sitting there [thinking], ‘Well the ball should be out,’ and you really have to erase that,” Williams said. “You can’t stop blocking after any point.”