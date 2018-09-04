TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The looping twists and turns Tua Tagovailoa pulls off in the pocket are dizzying for opposing pass rushers to defend. Saturday, a sharp pivot off his right foot allowed Tagovailoa to leave Louisville linebacker Jon Greenard in the dust, giving the sophomore quarterback enough time to chuck up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on Alabama’s first drive.

“That’s part of what makes him such a good player is that he has the ability to extend plays,” said Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams.