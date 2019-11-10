Superstar QB Bryce Young excited for future at Alabama
Bryce Young, Rivals100 quarterback from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, committed to the University of Alabama the last time he was in Tuscaloosa. He returned for an unofficial visi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news