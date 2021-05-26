 Alabama Crimson Tide Football News
Summer enrollees arrive in Tuscaloosa for Alabama Football

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Summer enrollees have arrived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to join their fellow class of 2021 teammates. In this video, we provide analysis of each of the summer enrollees that have arrived along with video highlights.

Summer Enrollees

Anquin Barnes

Camar Wheaton

Dallas Turner

Damon Payne

DeVonta Smith

Jaeden Roberts

JoJo Earle

Kadarius Calloway

Kaine Williams

Kendrick Blackshire

Khyree Jackson

Terrion Arnold

Tim Keenan III

Incoming Transfers

Henry To’o To’o

Jack Martin

Jameson Williams

Photo of Kendrick Blackshire who is a summer enrollee | Photo credit: TWilliamsfoto on Twitter
{{ article.author_name }}