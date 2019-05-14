Summer Enrollee Film Breakdown: Bryron Young
About: Over the next few weeks Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com will be breaking down the film of Alabama's 12 summer enrollees. Today, Henderson breaks down Bryon Young.
ICYMI: Young gives a mid-May update to Andrew Bone - read here
Arrival Date to Tuscaloosa
May 27, 2019
Height & Weight
6-foot-4, 286 pounds
Projected Position at Alabama
Defensive Tackle
Ability to fight off double teams
Young battled countless double teams during his high school career and still managed to create problems for opposing offenses throughout his career. When you watch Young's film, you'll see that he has developed good technique using his hands and body to fight off linemen and spin towards the ball carrier. Alabama's defensive line coach Brian Baker who recruited Young when Baker was at Mississippi State has to be very excited to work with an incoming talent such as Young.
