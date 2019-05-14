News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 11:56:20 -0500') }} football

Summer Enrollee Film Breakdown: Bryron Young

Byron Young will arrive in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 27, 2019
Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network.

About: Over the next few weeks Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com will be breaking down the film of Alabama's 12 summer enrollees. Today, Henderson breaks down Bryon Young.

ICYMI: Young gives a mid-May update to Andrew Bone - read here

Arrival Date to Tuscaloosa 

May 27, 2019

Height & Weight 

6-foot-4, 286 pounds

Projected Position at Alabama 

Defensive Tackle

Ability to fight off double teams 

Young battled countless double teams during his high school career and still managed to create problems for opposing offenses throughout his career. When you watch Young's film, you'll see that he has developed good technique using his hands and body to fight off linemen and spin towards the ball carrier. Alabama's defensive line coach Brian Baker who recruited Young when Baker was at Mississippi State has to be very excited to work with an incoming talent such as Young.

Young battled through double teams all throughout his high school career
