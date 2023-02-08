Sting Factor: TE Martavious Collins' decommitment from Alabama
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
*****
*****
THE STORYLINE
Over the summer, four-star tight end Martavious Collins started leaning toward Alabama. The Rome, Ga., standout knew all about the Crimson Tide’s success, their development of players for the NFL and so much more. Collins was eating it all up.
So in July, Collins announced his commitment to Alabama and he looked locked in. But less than a week after signing day for the 2023 class, Collins has now backed off his pledge to Alabama and reopened his recruitment.
With more than 20 offers, the four-star tight end should have plenty of options to consider moving forward but it doesn’t look like Alabama will be the pick when Collins comes to another choice down the road.
*****
LOCAL REACTION
Alabama cleaned up in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class, adding Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes and Dylan Lonergan. It also got off to a very early start to the 2024 class in Georgia with a commitment from Martavious Collins from Rome.
Collins is an early Rivals250 prospect, but given the amount of time before signing day, and the new offensive staff heading into Tuscaloosa, this one isn’t going to make-or-break the 2024 class. – Russell Johnson, TideIllustrated.com
Sting Factor: 5
*****
NATIONAL REACTION
Collins is a talented player but he has not been a stat machine during his high school years and there are many other talented tight ends that Alabama will pursue to fill this spot and possibly even upgrade if the Crimson Tide get the right player.
Alabama went to the portal for tight end CJ Dippre and then it’s after Trey’Dez Green, Kylan Fox, Jaden Reddell and many others that could be a significant boost to the Tide’s 2024 class. Losing Collins, especially this early, shouldn’t keep coach Nick Saban up at night. I suspect it won’t. – Adam Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director
Sting Factor: 3