When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Over the summer, four-star tight end Martavious Collins started leaning toward Alabama. The Rome, Ga., standout knew all about the Crimson Tide’s success, their development of players for the NFL and so much more. Collins was eating it all up.

So in July, Collins announced his commitment to Alabama and he looked locked in. But less than a week after signing day for the 2023 class, Collins has now backed off his pledge to Alabama and reopened his recruitment.

With more than 20 offers, the four-star tight end should have plenty of options to consider moving forward but it doesn’t look like Alabama will be the pick when Collins comes to another choice down the road.