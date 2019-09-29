— Tua Tagovailoa’s record day saw him reach four separate major milestones. The quarterback threw for a single-game school record of six touchdown passes while also finding the end zone on the ground to set the school's single-game mark for total touchdowns with seven. Tagovailoa’s six passing touchdowns give him 77 on his career, tying him with AJ McCarron for most on Alabama’s all-time list. Tagovailoa also became Alabama’s all-time total touchdowns leader with 86, moving past McCarron (80).

— Tagovailoa has a nation-leading 23 touchdown passes through the first five weeks of the season. He's second in the nation with 1,718 yards through the air.

— Tagovailoa threw for 418 yards against Ole Miss, marking his ninth career game of 300 or more yards through the air at Alabama — the most in school history. The junior has also thrown for more than 290 yards 12 times during his career.

— DeVonta Smith broke two single-game school records, with 274 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns against Ole Miss. His five receiving touchdowns are also an SEC single-game record. Smith became the sixth player in the SEC to score at least two touchdowns and gain 200 or more yards in a game. He accomplished that feat in a quarter.

— Alabama's 31 points in the second quarter against Ole Miss are the most scored by the Crimson Tide in a quarter since it had 35 in the second against Texas A&M in 2014.

— Xavier McKinney tallied a career-high 13 tackles, 10 of which were solo stops. That’s the most in a game by an Alabama player this season.

— Ale Kaho scored his first career touchdown off of a blocked punt in the third quarter, marking Alabama’s 69th non-offensive touchdown of the Nick Saban era.