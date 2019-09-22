Here’s a breakdown of how Alabama performed statistically following its 49-7 victory over Southern Miss. First, let's take a look at some of the highlights of Saturday’s game.

The good:

— Tua Tagovailoa threw for a single-game school record of five touchdowns for a second straight week. The junior has now reached the mark three times in his career (Southern Miss 2019, South Carolina 2019, Auburn 2018). Gary Hollingsworth is the only other Alabama quarterback to accomplish the feat, passing for five touchdowns against Ole Miss in 1989.

— Henry Ruggs III has no trouble making himself at home inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The speedy receiver scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa on Alabama’s third offensive play of the game Saturday. That comes after he found the end zone on a 75-yard run against New Mexico State on the opening play from scrimmage during the Crimson Tide’s previous home game.

— It was a career day for Ruggs, who tallied 148 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. The two scores give him 21 receiving touchdowns on his career, moving him into sole possession of third place on Alabama’s all-time list. Jerry Jeudy also had two touchdown receptions, moving him one spot ahead of Ruggs with 22 on his career. Amari Cooper holds the school record with 31.

— Najee Harris became Alabama’s first 100-yard rusher of the season, recording 110 yards on 14 carries. The achievement snapped a nine-game drought of 100-yard rushers for the Crimson Tide. Saturday marked the second 100-yard game of Harris’ career. The junior ran for a career-high 135 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against Arkansas State last season.

— Alabama’s defense held Southern Miss to 52 yards on the ground. The Golden Eagles averaged just 1.6 yards per carry and saw just four of their 32 attempts go for more than five yards.

The bad:

— Alabama is still struggling on punts as Skyler Delong averaged just 37 yards on his two attempts in the game.

— Alabama threw its first interception of the season as Mac Jones was picked off in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide started the season with 131 passes without an interception.

— Alabama saw two more players go down to injury. Freshman kicker Will Reichard is day-to-day after suffering a pulled hip flexor during a kickoff in the first quarter. Meanwhile, freshman defensive tackle D.J. Dale is also day-to-day after sustaining a patellar tendon strain just before the half. Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis was held out of the game after hyperextending his knee against South Carolina last week. Head coach Nick Saban said the junior had a procedure done and his absence was a “strategic decision.” Lewis is also day-to-day.

Did you know:

Alabama extended its streak to 29 straight wins when scoring a touchdown on its first offensive possession. The Crimson Tide’s last loss after finding the end zone on its first drive was to the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2014 Allstate Sugar Bowl.