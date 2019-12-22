State of the program before the Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides an overview of the Alabama Crimson Tide program before the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Michigan.
Watch the video below
- The importance for landing Bryce Young
- Crowded running back room
- Which receivers will stay for the 2020 season
- Latest on LaBryan Ray and Dylan Moses
