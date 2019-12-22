News More News
State of the program before the Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides an overview of the Alabama Crimson Tide program before the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

- The importance for landing Bryce Young

- Crowded running back room

- Which receivers will stay for the 2020 season

- Latest on LaBryan Ray and Dylan Moses

- Five to watch after the Early Signing Period

{{ article.author_name }}