State of the Class: A deep dive into where things stand in 2021
Alabama has only three commitments in the 2021 recruiting class. There are several recruits who seem to favor the Crimson Tide. Decisions just haven't been made yet which has caused a little bit of concern amongst the Alabama faithful. Can Alabama find its rhythm and compete for a top ranked class yet again?
How many OL will Alabama sign in 2021?
Will Alabama find any elite DBs?
Can the Crimson Tide re-load at receiver?
Where do things stand in Alabama's recruiting class? Take a look at the complete breakdown of each position, top targets and how many players Alabama will consider signing.
