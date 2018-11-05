Final Game Stats vs. LSU | Running List of Injuries (Updated November 4)



The unbelievable

The Alabama defense has not surrendered a touchdown in its last 11 quarters of play (and one overtime possession) at Tiger Stadium.

Alabama has recorded over 500-yards of offense in nine consecutive games

Alabama has 21 scoring drives this season of under one minute

Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa has directed 72 drives as the Tide’s starting quarterback this season with 45 resulting touchdowns

Alabama is scoring 51.3 points per game and allowing just 14.1 points per game

Also Good

Quinnen Williams had a career-high 10 tackles against LSU

Mack Wilson’s fourth quarter end zone interception tonight gives the Crimson Tide at least one forced turnover in 51 of its last 53 games

Tua Tagovailoa now has 27 touchdown passes in nine games this season, which ranks No. 4 on the Alabama single-season touchdown list. AJ McCarron is the UA leader with 30 in 2012

Damien Harris’ 107 yards rushing against LSU gave the senior his second 100-yard rushing game of the season

NCAA Statistical Leaders (11/5)

TOTAL OFFENSE

1. Alabama - 565.6 ypg

2. Oklahoma - 563.2

3. Central Florida - 548.8

4. Houston - 548.2

5. Ohio State - 547.2

PASS OFFENSE

1. Washington State - 397.4 ypg

2. Texas Tech - 375.6

3. Ohio State - 369.1

4. Mississippi - 352.8

5. Alabama - 341.6

SCORING OFFENSE

1. Alabama - 51.3 ppg

2. Utah State - 50.1

3. Oklahoma - 49.1

4. Clemson - 47.8

5. Houston - 47.7

PASS EFFICIENCY

1. Alabama - 210.28

2. Oklahoma - 208.64

3. West Virginia - 182.36

4. Ohio State - 170.92

5. Georgia - 168.10

SACKS ALLOWED (per game)

1. Army - 0.22

2. North Carolina State - 0.50

3. Fresno State - 0.56

4. Alabama - 0.67

5. Air Force - 0.78

TURNOVERS LOST

1. Georgia Southern - 4

2. Army - 5

3. Central Florida - 6

4. Alabama - 7

4. Arizona State - 7

4. Texas - 7

3RD DOWN CONVERSION PERCENTAGE

1. Alabama - 56.3%

2. Boise State - 55.7

3. Army - 53.3

4. Louisiana-Lafayette - 50.4

5. Houston - 49.6

Most Passing TD’s in a season

1. AJ McCarron 30 - 2012

2. AJ McCarron 28 - 2013

3. Blake Sims 28 - 2014

4. Tua Tagovailoa 27- 2018

5. Jalen Hurts 23 - 2016

