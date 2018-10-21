Stat Bombs: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide through 8 weeks
Stat bombs on Alabama football through eight weeks
The Unbelievable
* Nick Saban is now 15-0 vs. former assistants turned head coaches
* Alabama has now beaten Tennessee 12 times in a row
* Alabama’s 545 yards in total offense against Tennessee marks the eighth time the Crimson Tide has topped 500 yards this season
* Alabama had scoring drives against Tennessee of eight seconds and eleven seconds
* Alabama held Tennessee to just 31-yards net yards rushing
* Alabama is averaging 54.1 points per game on offense and allowing just 15.9 on defense
* Alabama’s offense is averaging 564.2 yards per game
Also Good
* Alabama has scored 97 points off 17 opponent giveaways this season
* Josh Jacobs has 371-yards off 12 kick returns this season, an average of 30.9
* Alabama was 6/7 scoring touchdowns in the red-zone against Tennessee
* Deionte Thompson, Shyheim Carter, and Xavier McKinney each forced a fumble against Tennessee
The Bizarre
* Alabama is being outscored in the 4th quarter by opponents 42-41
* Tua Tagovailoa has not thrown a pass in the 4th quarter this season
* Josh Jacobs has more kickoff return yards (371) than rushing yards (277) this season (706 all-purpose yards)
* Alabama has three receivers averaging over 20.0 yards per catch: Jerry Jeudy (25.1), Jaylen Waddle (21.8), and DeVonta Smith (20.0)
