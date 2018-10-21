Ticker
Stat Bombs: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide through 8 weeks

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
10 things we learned following Alabama's Week 8 win over Tennessee

Mskkadfpvlsqjiiqdt41

Stat bombs on Alabama football through eight weeks

The Unbelievable

* Nick Saban is now 15-0 vs. former assistants turned head coaches

* Alabama has now beaten Tennessee 12 times in a row

* Alabama’s 545 yards in total offense against Tennessee marks the eighth time the Crimson Tide has topped 500 yards this season

* Alabama had scoring drives against Tennessee of eight seconds and eleven seconds

* Alabama held Tennessee to just 31-yards net yards rushing

* Alabama is averaging 54.1 points per game on offense and allowing just 15.9 on defense

* Alabama’s offense is averaging 564.2 yards per game

Also Good

* Alabama has scored 97 points off 17 opponent giveaways this season

* Josh Jacobs has 371-yards off 12 kick returns this season, an average of 30.9

* Alabama was 6/7 scoring touchdowns in the red-zone against Tennessee

* Deionte Thompson, Shyheim Carter, and Xavier McKinney each forced a fumble against Tennessee

The Bizarre

* Alabama is being outscored in the 4th quarter by opponents 42-41

* Tua Tagovailoa has not thrown a pass in the 4th quarter this season

* Josh Jacobs has more kickoff return yards (371) than rushing yards (277) this season (706 all-purpose yards)

* Alabama has three receivers averaging over 20.0 yards per catch: Jerry Jeudy (25.1), Jaylen Waddle (21.8), and DeVonta Smith (20.0)

