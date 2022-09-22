TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama opens up SEC play this week when Vanderbilt travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

The Commodores are off to one of their best starts in program history, winning three of its first four games this season. Under second-year head coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing yards, tallying more than 217 per game. Along with a stable ground attack, Vanderbilt averages 42 points per game this season, which Nick Saban said are all reasons why this week will be a challenge for Alabama

"Much, much-improved team over last year," Saban said. "They have like 14 starters back, but they're scoring 42 points a game and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are very, very capable (and) very good athletes. They run the ball. They run some options—very capable passing."

With Alabama beginning its conference slate this week, here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Commodores stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Vanderbilt and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*