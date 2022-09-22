News More News
Star Comparison: How Alabama and Vanderbilt stack up

Alabama running back Trey Sanders (6) runs the ball against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-7. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama opens up SEC play this week when Vanderbilt travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

The Commodores are off to one of their best starts in program history, winning three of its first four games this season. Under second-year head coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing yards, tallying more than 217 per game. Along with a stable ground attack, Vanderbilt averages 42 points per game this season, which Nick Saban said are all reasons why this week will be a challenge for Alabama

"Much, much-improved team over last year," Saban said. "They have like 14 starters back, but they're scoring 42 points a game and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are very, very capable (and) very good athletes. They run the ball. They run some options—very capable passing."

With Alabama beginning its conference slate this week, here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Commodores stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Vanderbilt and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
Player Stars Player Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB AJ Swann

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Ray Davis

TE Cam Latu

TE Ben Bresnahan

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Will Sheppard

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Quincy Skinner Jr.

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Jayden McGowan

LT Tyler Steen

LT Gunnar Hansen

LG Kendall Randolph

LG Ben Cox

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Julian Hernandez

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Xavier Castillo

RT JC Latham

RT Bradley Ashmore

DE Tim Smith

DE Michael Owusu

NG DJ Dale

DT Malik Langham

DE Byron Young

DT Christian James

SAM Dallas Turner

DE Nate Clifton

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Ethan Barr

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Anfernee Orji

JACK Will Anderson Jr.

DB BJ Anderson

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB Tyson Russell

DB Terrion Arnold

SS Maxwell Worship

FS DeMarcco Hellams

FS Jaylen Mahoney

SS Jordan Battle

ANCHOR De'Rickey Wright

STAR Brian Branch


