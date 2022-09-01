News More News
Star Comparison: How Alabama and Utah State stack up

Alabama head coach Nick Saban takes the field with his team before the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On paper, Alabama should take care of Utah State with ease this Saturday, but as the old cliche goes, the game still needs to be played.

The Aggies feature a roster that has no starter who was rated higher than a three-star coming out of high school. The Crimson Tide has 22 starters who were rated higher than a three-star.

Utah State won 11 games last season en route to a Mountain West Conference championship and defeating two Pac-12 teams in Washington State and Oregon State.

Coming into his third season as the head coach, Blake Anderson has already amassed 60 wins and was named the 2021 AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

"Anderson has a really good job there," Nick Saban said. "This team can play really in any conference and do well. They ended up a Top 25 team a year ago. They won 11 games. Beat a couple of Pac-12 teams. Beat Oregon State in a bowl game. And they've got like 12 starters back. The quarterback's back, who's a really good player. They were one of the most effective passing teams in the country a year ago."

With kickoff less than two days away, here's a look at how Alabama and Utah State stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Utah State and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama vs Utah State
Alabama Stars Utah State Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Logan Bonner

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Calvin Tyler Jr.

TE Robbie Ouzts

TE Josh Sterzer

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Justin McGriff

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Brian Cobbs

WR Kobe Prentice

SLOT Kyle Van Leeuwen

LT Tyler Steen

LT Alfred Edwards

LG Kendall Randolph

LG Wade Meacham

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Chandler Dolphin

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Weylin Lapuaho

RT JC Latham

RT Jacob South

DE Tim Smith

DE Byron Vaughns

NG DJ Dale

DT Poukesi Vakauta

DE Byron Young

DT Hale Motu’apuaka

SAM Dallas Tuner

DE Daniel Grzesiak

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE MJ Tafisi

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL AJ Vongphachanh

JACK Will Anderson Jr.

STRIKER Kaleo Neves

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB Ajani Carter

CB Terrion Arnold

CB Michael Anyanwu

FS DeMarcco Hellams

ROVER Hunter Reynolds

SS Jordan Battle

FIELD Gurvan Hall Jr.

Star Brian Branch
