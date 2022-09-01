TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On paper, Alabama should take care of Utah State with ease this Saturday, but as the old cliche goes, the game still needs to be played.

The Aggies feature a roster that has no starter who was rated higher than a three-star coming out of high school. The Crimson Tide has 22 starters who were rated higher than a three-star.

Utah State won 11 games last season en route to a Mountain West Conference championship and defeating two Pac-12 teams in Washington State and Oregon State.

Coming into his third season as the head coach, Blake Anderson has already amassed 60 wins and was named the 2021 AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

"Anderson has a really good job there," Nick Saban said. "This team can play really in any conference and do well. They ended up a Top 25 team a year ago. They won 11 games. Beat a couple of Pac-12 teams. Beat Oregon State in a bowl game. And they've got like 12 starters back. The quarterback's back, who's a really good player. They were one of the most effective passing teams in the country a year ago."

With kickoff less than two days away, here's a look at how Alabama and Utah State stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Utah State and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*