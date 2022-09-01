Star Comparison: How Alabama and Utah State stack up
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On paper, Alabama should take care of Utah State with ease this Saturday, but as the old cliche goes, the game still needs to be played.
The Aggies feature a roster that has no starter who was rated higher than a three-star coming out of high school. The Crimson Tide has 22 starters who were rated higher than a three-star.
Utah State won 11 games last season en route to a Mountain West Conference championship and defeating two Pac-12 teams in Washington State and Oregon State.
Coming into his third season as the head coach, Blake Anderson has already amassed 60 wins and was named the 2021 AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.
"Anderson has a really good job there," Nick Saban said. "This team can play really in any conference and do well. They ended up a Top 25 team a year ago. They won 11 games. Beat a couple of Pac-12 teams. Beat Oregon State in a bowl game. And they've got like 12 starters back. The quarterback's back, who's a really good player. They were one of the most effective passing teams in the country a year ago."
With kickoff less than two days away, here's a look at how Alabama and Utah State stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:
*Used first Utah State and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*
|Alabama
|Stars
|Utah State
|Stars
|
QB Bryce Young
|
QB Logan Bonner
|
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
|
RB Calvin Tyler Jr.
|
TE Robbie Ouzts
|
TE Josh Sterzer
|
WR Traeshon Holden
|
WR Justin McGriff
|
WR Jermaine Burton
|
WR Brian Cobbs
|
WR Kobe Prentice
|
SLOT Kyle Van Leeuwen
|
LT Tyler Steen
|
LT Alfred Edwards
|
LG Kendall Randolph
|
LG Wade Meacham
|
C Darrian Dalcourt
|
C Chandler Dolphin
|
RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
RG Weylin Lapuaho
|
RT JC Latham
|
RT Jacob South
|
DE Tim Smith
|
DE Byron Vaughns
|
NG DJ Dale
|
DT Poukesi Vakauta
|
DE Byron Young
|
DT Hale Motu’apuaka
|
SAM Dallas Tuner
|
DE Daniel Grzesiak
|
MIKE Henry To'oTo'o
|
MIKE MJ Tafisi
|
WILL Jaylen Moody
|
WILL AJ Vongphachanh
|
JACK Will Anderson Jr.
|
STRIKER Kaleo Neves
|
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
|
CB Ajani Carter
|
CB Terrion Arnold
|
CB Michael Anyanwu
|
FS DeMarcco Hellams
|
ROVER Hunter Reynolds
|
SS Jordan Battle
|
FIELD Gurvan Hall Jr.
|
Star Brian Branch