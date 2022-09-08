TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When Alabama and Texas step onto Campbell-Williams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, there will be a plethoa of talent representing two of college footballs biggest programs.

There will be eight five-stars along with 25 four-stars that will start between the two teams.

Texas is looking to pick up its second win of the season after a disappointing 5-7 finish to the 2021 campaign. Second-year head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian led a Longhorns offense that averaged nearly 200 yards rushing and 425 total yards while ranking 18th nationally in scoring at 35.2 points per game.

Despite the high-powered offense, the Longhorns dropped five of their last seven games to close out the season, losing all games by eight points or less. Saturday's meeting between Nick Saban and Sarkisian will be the first of two scheduled meetings as Texas will come to Tuscaloosa to wrap up the home-and-home series in 2023.

"They've got a lot of good players," Nick Saban said on Monday. "They've got really good schemes, and it's gonna be a very challenging game for us. (Steve Sarkisian) has done a really good job. They have a very good offensive coach. They've been in a great system and have a great scheme on offense. ... They've got seven starters back on defense. They played much better last week on defense than maybe some of the times last year when people scored points on them."

With Alabama taking its first road trip of the season this week, here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Longhorns stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Texas and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*