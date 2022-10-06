TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After an inconsistent showing against Arkansas, Alabama returns home this week to prepare for a much-anticipated matchup with Texas A&M.

While Saturday may have college football fans glued to their televisions to watch the first interaction between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, Alabama players are focused on getting even.

The Aggies upset the Crimson Tide in College Station thanks to a game-winning field kick to win 41-38. The loss dropped Alabama from atop of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019, spending 14 straight polls at No. 1.

"It left a really bad taste in my mouth (and) other guys on the roster’s mouths," DeMarcco Hellams said. "It’s something we definitely remember from last year and it’s definitely helped in our preparation for those guys this year."

Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Aggies stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Texas A&M and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*