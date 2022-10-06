News More News
Star Comparison: How Alabama and Texas A&M stack up

Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) rushes against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Photo | Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After an inconsistent showing against Arkansas, Alabama returns home this week to prepare for a much-anticipated matchup with Texas A&M.

While Saturday may have college football fans glued to their televisions to watch the first interaction between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, Alabama players are focused on getting even.

The Aggies upset the Crimson Tide in College Station thanks to a game-winning field kick to win 41-38. The loss dropped Alabama from atop of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019, spending 14 straight polls at No. 1.

"It left a really bad taste in my mouth (and) other guys on the roster’s mouths," DeMarcco Hellams said. "It’s something we definitely remember from last year and it’s definitely helped in our preparation for those guys this year."

Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Aggies stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Texas A&M and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama at Texas A&amp;M
Player Stars Players Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Max Johnson

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Devon Achane

TE Cam Latu

TE Dametrious Crownover

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Chase Lane

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Evan Stewart

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Ainias Smith

LT Tyler Steen

LT Trey Zuhn

LG Javion Cohen

LG Aki Ogunbiyi

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Matthew Wykoff

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Layden Robinson

RT JC Latham

RT Reuben Fatheree

DE Tim Smith

DE Fadil Diggs

NG DJ Dale

DT McKinnley Jackson

DE Byron Young

DT Shemar Turner

SAM Dallas Turner

DE Tunmise Adeleye

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Chris Russell

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Edgerrin Cooper

JACK Will Anderson

DB Tyreek Chappell

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB Brian George

DB Terrion Arnold

FS Jardin Gilbert

FS DeMarcco Hellams

SS Demani Richardson

SS Jordan Battle

NICKEL Antonio Johnson

STAR Brian Branch
Texas A&M uses a 4-3 defense as its base compared to Alabama's 3-4 which is why the chart is uneven.
