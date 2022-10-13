TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — All eyes will be on Knoxville as Neyland Stadium will play host to its first top-six matchup in more than 20 years.

While that alone has piqued the interest of the college football landscape, the fact that it's the "Third Saturday in October" has sent the hype into a new atmosphere. Not only are bragging rights on the line, but Saturday could determine which team makes it to the SEC Championship Game, and can have a heavy influence on who walks away with the Heisman Trophy in December.

"We've got a tremendous challenge against a really good team on the road," Nick Saban said. "SEC game, Gameday, all the things that make great games so if you're a great competitor you love great challenges. This is certainly going to be a great challenge for us in what we expect to be a difficult environment."

The depth charts for both teams are littered with question marks, especially with Bryce Young, Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. At the time of publishing, there were no reports to rule out or confirm the status of all three players for Saturday's contest.

Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Volunteers stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Tennessee and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*