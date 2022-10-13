News More News
Star Comparison: How Alabama and Tennessee stack up

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) catches a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) in 2021. Photo | Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — All eyes will be on Knoxville as Neyland Stadium will play host to its first top-six matchup in more than 20 years.

While that alone has piqued the interest of the college football landscape, the fact that it's the "Third Saturday in October" has sent the hype into a new atmosphere. Not only are bragging rights on the line, but Saturday could determine which team makes it to the SEC Championship Game, and can have a heavy influence on who walks away with the Heisman Trophy in December.

"We've got a tremendous challenge against a really good team on the road," Nick Saban said. "SEC game, Gameday, all the things that make great games so if you're a great competitor you love great challenges. This is certainly going to be a great challenge for us in what we expect to be a difficult environment."

The depth charts for both teams are littered with question marks, especially with Bryce Young, Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. At the time of publishing, there were no reports to rule out or confirm the status of all three players for Saturday's contest.

Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Volunteers stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Tennessee and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama vs. Tennessee
Player Stars Players Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Hendon Hooker

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Jabari Small

TE Cam Latu

TE Jacob Warren

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Bru McCoy

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Jalin Hyatt

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Cedric Tillman

LT Tyler Steen

LT Gerald Mincey

LG Javion Cohen

LG Jerome Carvin

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Cooper Mays

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Javontez Spraggins

RT JC Latham

RT Darnell Wright

DE Tim Smith

DE Tyler Baron

NG DJ Dale

DT Omari Thomas

DE Byron Young

DT Bryson Eason

SAM Dallas Turner

DE Byron Young

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Aaron Beasley

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Jeremy Banks

JACK Will Anderson

DB Christian Charles

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB Kamal Hadden

DB Terrion Arnold

SS Jaylen McCollough

FS DeMarcco Hellams

FS Trevon Flowers

SS Jordan Battle

STAR Tamarion McDonald

STAR Brian Branch
