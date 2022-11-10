TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the 66th time, Alabama and Ole Miss are set to battle it out on the gridiron.

While bragging rights are always on the line between the two programs, both teams sit in the top 15 with high aspirations for a prestigious bowl game and a slim chance at going to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

The Rebels won a nail-bitter against Texas A&M two weeks ago and spent its first weekend in November getting players healthy on their bye week. As for Alabama, it's looking to get back into the win column after suffering an overtime loss to LSU on the road.

"We have a lot of respect for Ole Miss. We understand the challenge that we have this Saturday in Oxford," Nick Saban said on Wednesday. "They've got a lot of good players, they're well-coached, there's challenging schemes on both sides of the ball so we're doing the best we can to get our players ready and confident to be able to play with confidence when the game comes."

Here's a look at how Ole Miss and Alabama look on paper via their high school star ratings.

*Used first Ole Miss and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*