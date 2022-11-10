News More News
Star Comparison: How Alabama and Ole Miss stack up

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) stop Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Photo | Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the 66th time, Alabama and Ole Miss are set to battle it out on the gridiron.

While bragging rights are always on the line between the two programs, both teams sit in the top 15 with high aspirations for a prestigious bowl game and a slim chance at going to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

The Rebels won a nail-bitter against Texas A&M two weeks ago and spent its first weekend in November getting players healthy on their bye week. As for Alabama, it's looking to get back into the win column after suffering an overtime loss to LSU on the road.

"We have a lot of respect for Ole Miss. We understand the challenge that we have this Saturday in Oxford," Nick Saban said on Wednesday. "They've got a lot of good players, they're well-coached, there's challenging schemes on both sides of the ball so we're doing the best we can to get our players ready and confident to be able to play with confidence when the game comes."

Here's a look at how Ole Miss and Alabama look on paper via their high school star ratings.

*Used first Ole Miss and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison: Alabama - Ole Miss
Player Stars Players Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Jaxson Dart

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Quinshon Judkins

TE Cam Latu

TE Casey Kelly

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Johnathan Mingo

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Malik Heath

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Jaylon Robinson

LT Tyler Steen

LT Jayden Williams

LG Javion Cohen

LG Nick Broeker

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Caleb Warren

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Jeremy James

RT JC Latham

RT Micah Pettus

DE Tim Smith

DE Tavius Robinson

NG DJ Dale

NT KD Hill

DE Byron Young

DT JJ Pegues

SAM Dallas Turner

DE Cedric Johnson

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Austin Keys

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Troy Brown

JACK Will Anderson

NICKEL Otis Reese

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB DeAntre Prince

DB Eli Ricks

CB Davison Igbinosun

FS DeMarcco Hellams

FS AJ Finley

SS Jordan Battle

SS Isheem Young

STAR Brian Branch

DB Tysheem Johnson
