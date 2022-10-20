News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-20 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Star Comparison: How Alabama and Mississippi State stack up

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) runs the ball for a touchdown against Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Dylan Lawrence (24) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Photo | Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) runs the ball for a touchdown against Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Dylan Lawrence (24) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Photo | Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama finds itself in a very familiar position as it gets set to face Mississippi State.

Similar to last season, the Crimson Tide comes into its annual meeting with the Bulldogs fresh off of a loss. That arrangement has occurred now five times in Alabama's 10 regular season losses under Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide winning its prior four matchups with the Bulldogs coming off a loss.

Mississippi State is also coming off of a loss, falling to No. 19 Kentucky on the road. The Bulldogs, who average more than 427 yards of total offense, were limited to just 225 yards against the Wildcats.

Despite the hiccup, Saban reiterated that the Bulldogs are "an outstanding team" during his Monday press conference.

"Mike Leach is one of the most difficult guys offensively to try to defend relative to their offense," Saban said. "The quarterback, Will Rogers, does a great job of that. They're one of the leading passing teams in the country. They've got a good receiving corps. I think they're running the ball more effectively this year than maybe in years past.

"Their defense is very aggressive, creates a lot of turnovers, does a lot of pressuring the quarterback. They're good on special teams. They've got good specialists so it's going to be a challenging game for us. And we'll see how our players respond to the situation that we've created for ourselves."

With both SEC West foes set to renew their rivalry on Saturday, here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings.

*Used first Mississippi State and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama vs. Mississippi State
Player Stars Players Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Will Rogers

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Dillion Johnson

TE Cam Latu

WR Rara Thomas

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Caleb Ducking

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Rufus Harvey

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Austin Williams

LT Tyler Steen

LT Kwatrivous Johnson

LG Javion Cohen

LG Nick Jones

C Darrian Dalcourt

C LaQuinston Sharp

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Cole Smith

RT JC Latham

RT Kameron Jones

DE Tim Smith

DE Jordan Davis

NG DJ Dale

NG Cameron Young

DE Byron Young

DE Jaden Crumedy

SAM Dallas Turner

SAM Tyrus Wheat

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Nathaniel Watson

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Jett Johnson

JACK Will Anderson

DB Decamerion Richardson

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB Emmanuel Forbes

DB Terrion Arnold

S Jackie Matthews

FS DeMarcco Hellams

S Collin Duncan

SS Jordan Battle

S Jalen Green

STAR Brian Branch
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}