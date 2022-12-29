News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-29 13:02:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Star Comparison: How Alabama and Kansas State stack up on paper

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) recovers an onside kick attempt by the Auburn Tigers and runs it up the sideline as running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) trails at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) recovers an onside kick attempt by the Auburn Tigers and runs it up the sideline as running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) trails at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

For the final time of the 2022 season, Alabama and Kansas State will compete on the gridiron in arguablely one of the most prestigious bowls in college football history.

The Crimson Tide will make its 13th Suagr Bowl appearance while Kansas State makes its second trip to New Orleans. Before making the trip down to the Big Easy, Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke about how difficult of a matchup the Wildcats pose.

"These guys got a really good team," Saban said. "They beat TCU in the championship game. They were ahead of them 28-10 in the other game, the first game that they played against them. This is a really good team. They can run the ball. They’re physical. They’ve got a good offensive line. They’ve got a good runner. Quarterback’s played well. They’ve got good skill guys on offense. Defense plays physical, tough. Come out and strike you. This is a good, old-fashioned, well-coached, disciplined, tough, good football team.

"They can make an argument that, since they beat one of the teams that are in the Playoffs, maybe they should be in the Playoffs. So I think this is a really good team."

Here's how Alabama and Kansas State stack up on paper via their high school star ratings.

*Used first Kansas State and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison: Alabama-Kansas State
Player Stars Players Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Will Howard

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Deuce Vaughn

TE Cam Latu

TE Ben Sinnott

WR Ja'Corey Brooks

WR Malik Knowles

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Kade Warner

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Philip Brooks

LT Tyler Steen

LT KT Leveston

LG Tyler Booker

LG Cooper Beebe

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Hayden Gillum

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Hadley Panzer

RT JC Latham

RT Christian Duffie

DE Tim Smith

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

NG DJ Dale

NG Eli Huggins

DE Byron Young

DE Brendan Mott

SAM Dallas Turner

SAM Khalid Duke

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Daniel Green

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Austin Moore

JACK Will Anderson

CB Julius Brents

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

DB Eli Ricks

JS Drake Cheatum

FS DeMarcco Hellams

FS Josh Hayes

SS Jordan Battle

SS VJ Payne

STAR Brian Branch
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}