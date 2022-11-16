News More News
Star Comparison: How Alabama and Austin Peay stack up

oach Nick Saban leads the Crimson Tide players onto the field before Alabama's 49-7 victory over Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama returns home for its first of two home games to close out the 2022 season.

The Crimson Tide welcomes Auston Peay to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Governors are currently 7-3 and are third in the ASUN, sporting a 3-2 record in conference games. After winning its final two conference games, Austin Peay was ranked just outside the top 25 in the FCS coaches poll, receiving 43 votes.

On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke highly of Austin Peay and noted the team's balanced offense along with its top-10 defense in the FCS.

"Scotty Walden does a really, really good job there," Saban said. "For FCS, these guys are ranked in the top part of their division in just about everything they do. They're really good on defense. They've got one of the Top 10 defenses. They average about 450 yards a game on offense with a lot of balance.

"Look, we need to prepare for this game like any other game that we play. We need to be ready to play well. They have enough people on their team to be able to take advantage of any lack of execution. And certainly, we want to focus on us being able to execute in a really positive way and try to build on the momentum of having a good second half and improving to finish the season."

With that here's a look at how Alabama and Austin Peay stack up on paper via their high school star ratings.

*Used first Austin Peay and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama at Austin Peay
Player Stars Players Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Mike DiLello

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB CJ Evans Jr.

TE Cam Latu

TE Jack Baker

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Drae McCray

WR Jermaine Burton

WR James Burns

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Trey Goodman

LT Tyler Steen

LT Isaiah Wright

LG Javion Cohen

LG Harrison Wilkes

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Jalen Armstrong

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Brennan Smith

RT JC Latham

RT Donovan Haslam

DE Tim Smith

DE Kwame Sutton

NG DJ Dale

DT Jau'Von Young

DE Byron Young

DT Ray Horton

SAM Dallas Turner

DE Aaron Odom

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

SAM Hosea Knifeley Jr.

WILL Jaylen Moody

MIKE Josh Rudolph

JACK Will Anderson

WILL Antoine Williams

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB Devin Smith

DB Eli Ricks

DB Demetries Ford

FS DeMarcco Hellams

FS Kory Chapman

SS Jordan Battle

SS Ethan Caselberry

STAR Brian Branch
