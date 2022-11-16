TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama returns home for its first of two home games to close out the 2022 season.

The Crimson Tide welcomes Auston Peay to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Governors are currently 7-3 and are third in the ASUN, sporting a 3-2 record in conference games. After winning its final two conference games, Austin Peay was ranked just outside the top 25 in the FCS coaches poll, receiving 43 votes.

On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke highly of Austin Peay and noted the team's balanced offense along with its top-10 defense in the FCS.

"Scotty Walden does a really, really good job there," Saban said. "For FCS, these guys are ranked in the top part of their division in just about everything they do. They're really good on defense. They've got one of the Top 10 defenses. They average about 450 yards a game on offense with a lot of balance.

"Look, we need to prepare for this game like any other game that we play. We need to be ready to play well. They have enough people on their team to be able to take advantage of any lack of execution. And certainly, we want to focus on us being able to execute in a really positive way and try to build on the momentum of having a good second half and improving to finish the season."

With that here's a look at how Alabama and Austin Peay stack up on paper via their high school star ratings.

*Used first Austin Peay and Alabama players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*