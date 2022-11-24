News More News
Star Comparison: How Alabama and Auburn stack up on paper

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prepares to take the field for the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Photo | John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No matter what happens during the regular season Alabama and Auburn fans always have the final Saturday in November circled on their calendars. On that day, the two premier college football programs battle for state supremacy in the famed Iron Bowl.

The two programs have a combined 108 NFL first-round draft picks and this year's matchup will likely showcase a few more. Since former star running back Cadillac Williams was named the interim head coach in October, Auburn has seen increased production from Tank Bigsby, Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall.

On Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban highlighted all three players when asked about what has made the Tigers so successful in their last month of the season.

"They've played really well these last three games," Saban said. "They run the ball effectively. They've got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback's a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC.

"Their defense is very, very aggressive. (Owen) Pappoe is a really good inside backer. (Derick) Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They're very good on special teams. This is a very challenging game for us, and our players are going to have to do a great job of getting prepared to play as well as we've played all season."

Here's how Alabama and Auburn stack up on paper via their high school star ratings.

*Used first Alabama and Auburn players at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama at Auburn
Player Stars Players Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB Robby Ashford

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Tank Bigsby

TE Cam Latu

TE John Samuel Shenker

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Shedrick Jackson

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Koy Moore

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson

LT Tyler Steen

LT Kilian Zierer

LG Javion Cohen

LG Kameron Stutts

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Brandon Council

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Alec Jackson

RT JC Latham

RT Branden Coffey

DE Tim Smith

DE Colby Wooden

NG DJ Dale

NT Jayson Jones

DE Byron Young

DT Marcus Harris

SAM Dallas Turner

EDGE Derick Hall

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Owen Pappoe

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Cam Riley

JACK Will Anderson

NICKLE Keionte Scott

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB Nehemiah Pritchett

DB Eli Ricks

CB D.J. James

FS DeMarcco Hellams

FS Zion Puckett

SS Jordan Battle

SS Donovan Kaufman

STAR Brian Branch
