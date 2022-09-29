TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama takes its first SEC road trip of the season when it travels to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are coming off a tough loss to Texas A&M, falling 23-21. KJ Jefferson tallied more than 270 yards of total offense against the Aggies, leading the team with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson will be the second-dual threat quarterback Alabama will face this season, as the Crimson Tide squared off against Texas' Hudson Card who tallied more than 160 yards of total offense in relief of the injured Quinn Ewers. With kickoff looming Alabama head coach Nick Saban called this game, "Psychologically I think everybody has to know this is the toughest challenge of the year.”

“This is a really tough challenge for us, playing a really good team on the road, that has a really good offense to defend, lot of good players, really talented quarterback who can beat you running and passing, extending plays," Nick Saban said. "Their defense is playing very, very well; they have a great pass rush. We need to have great focus on what we need to do to prepare and play well for this game because it’s going to be a very difficult game for us."

Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Arkansas and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*