Star Comparison: How Alabama and Arkansas stack up

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) pressures Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (50) pressures Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama takes its first SEC road trip of the season when it travels to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are coming off a tough loss to Texas A&M, falling 23-21. KJ Jefferson tallied more than 270 yards of total offense against the Aggies, leading the team with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson will be the second-dual threat quarterback Alabama will face this season, as the Crimson Tide squared off against Texas' Hudson Card who tallied more than 160 yards of total offense in relief of the injured Quinn Ewers. With kickoff looming Alabama head coach Nick Saban called this game, "Psychologically I think everybody has to know this is the toughest challenge of the year.”

“This is a really tough challenge for us, playing a really good team on the road, that has a really good offense to defend, lot of good players, really talented quarterback who can beat you running and passing, extending plays," Nick Saban said. "Their defense is playing very, very well; they have a great pass rush. We need to have great focus on what we need to do to prepare and play well for this game because it’s going to be a very difficult game for us."

Here's a look at how the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks stack up on paper based on their high school star ratings:

*Used first Arkansas and Alabama player at each position based on their depth charts, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Alabama at Arkansas
Player Stars Player Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Cam Latu

TE Trey Knox

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Warren Thompson

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Matt Landers

LT Tyler Steen

LT Luke Jones

LG Javion Cohen

LG Brady Latham

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Beaux Limmer

RT JC Latham

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Tim Smith

DE Zach Williams

NG DJ Dale

DT Isaiah Nichols

DE Byron Young

DT Eric Gregory

SAM Dallas Turner

DE Jashaud Stewart

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

MIKE Drew Sanders

WILL Jaylen Moody

WILL Bumper Pool

JACK Will Anderson Jr.

NB Myles Slusher

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB Dwight McGlothern

DB Terrion Arnold

CB Malik Chavis

FS DeMarcco Hellams

S Simeon Blair

SS Jordan Battle

S Latavious Brini

STAR Brian Branch
Arkansas' base defense is a 4-3 so I tried to match it up as close as possible with Alabama running a 3-4.
