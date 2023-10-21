The weather forecast in Tuscaloosa, Alabama calls for partly cloudy skies at kickoff of The Third Saturday in October rivalry game this afternoon. Crimson Tide fans are hoping their victory cigars will add a few more clouds atop Bryant-Denny Stadium come the fourth quarter. After seeing its 15-game winning streak over Tennessee snapped last season, the Crimson Tide is looking to reignite its success against the Volunteers as the two teams square off at 2:30 p.m. CT. No. 11 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 in the SEC) is a 9-point favorite over No. 17 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1), according to Caesars Sportsbook Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks today’s game plays out.

Alabama 26, Tennessee 21

After losing a shootout in Knoxville last year, Alabama will hope for better luck during what should be more of a bare-knuckle brawl inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt have moved on to the NFL, but the Volunteers will bring a new set of weapons to Tuscaloosa. Jaylen Wright leads the conference with 7.14 yards per carry, while fellow Tennessee running backs Dylan Sampson (6.07 ypc) and Jabari Small (5.52 ypc) have also been productive with the ball in their hand. That trio heads up a Volunteers rushing attack that ranks sixth nationally, averaging 231.33 yards per game. How will that hold up against an Alabama team that is limiting opponents to 104.43 yards per game on the ground and 3.0 yards per carry? Tennessee squeaked by against a similarly strong Texas A&M run defense last week, but that was at home. I don’t think the Vols will be able to do the same against an inspired Crimson Tide inside a rocking Bryant-Denny. Alabama will have a hard time holding off Tennessee’s pass rush and will have to settle for field goals on several occasions. However, the Tide’s defense will hold strong as Dallas Turner and company make enough big plays to choke out the Volunteers. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 35, Tennessee 30

Offensively, Tennessee has again put up video game numbers, despite some less-than-stellar performances by quarterback Joe Milton. Alabama’s defense finds a way to get just enough pressure on him to rattle him, and similar to some other opponents Alabama has faced this season, they prevent Tennessee running backs from getting into any rhythm. Milroe, McClellan, and the offense are able to do enough to get revenge for last year’s loss, while still not yet looking like a well-oiled machine. — Russell Johnson, recruiting editor

Alabama 30, Tennessee 21

This is a tough one to call based on how Bama has played thus far this season. One thing I don’t think you can ignore is that each week the team has shown improvement in one way or another. Tennessee’s offense is obviously less explosive than it was a year ago, but the Volunteers are still a threat no matter what. That said, Alabama’s defense has been strong this year, especially when you take into account some of the positions its offense has out it in. Heading into tomorrow, the expectation is that Alabama will be focused the entire game and play sound football for a game that got their season off schedule last year. — Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 28, Tennessee 17

If last season’s matchup between these two teams was an unstoppable force vs. another unstoppable force, this season’s game will feature one immovable object vs. another immovable object. Both of these teams lost important pieces of offensive flair, but boast loaded defenses that can control the trenches and get to the quarterback. While that will be the key battle on Saturday, I think Alabama coach Nick Saban will have his team fired up after a rocky second half against Arkansas. I think Jalen Milroe puts together a complete performance with one or two signature deep throws to make the difference. Tennessee will keep it close but a (relatively) penalty-free Alabama defense keeps the Volunteers offense at bay, and allows the Crimson Tide offense to make enough plays to seal its revenge-game win. — Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 27, Tennessee 21

Last year’s game was a thriller, and I expect a similar result this time around in Tuscaloosa. Both teams are very evenly matched but I believe the Crimson Tide has a slight edge over the Volunteers. Joe Milton is good, but he isn’t Hendon Hooker. And let’s not forget, despite Hooker’s phenomenal game last year, Alabama only lost that game by 3 points. With a huge portion of Alabama’s defense returning against a less experienced quarterback, I believe the Crimson Tide have what it takes to prevail over one of its biggest rivals. Though Tennessee’s defense is elite, they struggle with containing dual-threat quarterbacks, which I believe Jalen Milroe will be able to take advantage of all game long — Dean Harrell, staff writer

Alabama 24, Tennessee 20