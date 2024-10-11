Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 7 Alabama vs. South Carolina

Looking to shake off last weekend’s embarrassing loss at Vanderbilt, No. 7 Alabama welcomes South Carolina to Bryant-Denny Stadium for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is currently a 12-point favorite over the Gamecocks, according to the Caesars Sportsbook.

Alabama holds a 13-3 all-time record against South Carolina, including a 47-23 victory during the teams’ last meeting in Columbia, South Carolina in 2019. Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks the game will play out.