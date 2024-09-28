PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) during the first half in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

The SEC’s two biggest bullies are once again squaring off with a point to prove. Saturday will serve as No. 4 Alabama’s first chance to show it hasn’t lost a step following Nick Saban’s retirement. Meanwhile, No. 2 Georgia has it sights set on revenge, as the Bulldogs look to avenge their 27-24 loss to the Crimson Tide in last year’s SEC Championship Game.

Alabama is 43-26-4 against Georgia and has won eight of the last nine meetings between the two schools. However, the Crimson Tide enters Saturday’s matchup as a 1-point underdog, marking the first time since 2007 that it hasn’t been favored to win a game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks Saturday’s game will play out.

Alabama 24, Georgia 20

This is a really interesting game for two teams that haven't really been tested against this level of competition, no slight to Clemson or Wisconsin, but let's be real about this.

Georgia's offense hasn't looked great through the first few games, but they are playing pretty well defensively, but not on the same level as recent Kirby Smart teams.

Alabama's defense has been playing better after giving up a lot of yardage against USF two weeks ago but playing strong in the red zone. The Tide's offense has been very consistent throughout the first few games aside from the penalty-fest in the USF game.

I like Bama's offense against UGA's defense a little more than I like UGA's offense against Bama's defense so I'll take the Tide for the first signature win of the Kalen DeBoer era.

— Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Georgia 23, Alabama 20

Put down the pitchforks, someone had to do it. Before I get booed off the Champions Lounge message board, let me say that this game is a true pick’em, and I could see it going either way. That being said, Georgia is due for a win in one of these.

This is going to be a scrappy slugfest between two of the best top defenses in college football. Points are going to be a premium, and turnovers are going to be paramount. That’s why I’m taking the team that hasn’t given up the ball once through three games.

Georgia also needs this game more. The Bulldogs face three more losable games after Alabama with trips to No. 1 Texas and No. 6 Ole Miss and a home game against No. 5 Tennesee. Meanwhile, the only real threat I see for the Tide after this is a road trip to Tennessee.

— Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 28, Georgia 27

I’m bought into Kane Wommack’s Swarm D and commitment to forcing turnovers. According to the defensive coordinator, Alabama created 13 opportunities for takeaways against Wisconsin. Georgia is an entirely different animal but several players at each level of the defense have emerged as leaders and I think this Crimson Tide team can generate the necessary takeaway to help Alabama sneak back the Bulldogs.

On offense, I think Jalen Milroe will channel some of the plays he made against Georgia in the SEC Championship game, with the Tide fueled by being underdogs at home. I won’t be shocked at all if Georgia wins this and it will be a statement for either team that comes out on top Saturday. However, in front of a great home environment, I think DeBoer and Co sneak by and the hype train kicks into overdrive for the next couple weeks.

— Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 27, Georgia 20

One of the more underrated factors in Washington's 2023 run to the National Championship was former Washington play-caller Ryan Grubb's clutch offensive playcalling. In both games against Oregon and tight matchups with Oregon State and Washington State, Grubb answered the bell with some of the most clutch play calls that the country saw all season, and that’s what I believe the critical factor of this game is. Of course, Grubb isn't walking through those doors on Saturday, but the nucleus of this Kalen DeBoer scheme and staff is, and I think Alabama will come up huge in crunch time spots.

There are other vital factors than coaching, and I think Alabama has the advantage in most spots. Georgia will be without star interior offensive lineman Tate Ratlege, who has been a clog for the Bulldogs over the past year. Georgia met its match in week three against a strong Kentucky front-four, and Alabama has the personnel to control this game upfront defensively. Offensively, Georgia has yet to find a rhythm in 2024, and coming into a ruckus environment that will be Bryant-Denny Stadium and suddenly finding its game is a tough ask. Overall, this will be the most significant regular season game of Kalen DeBoer’s young Alabama tenure; a loss wouldn't mean the end of the world, but in the words of Pat McAfee: “Give me Alabama.”

— Henry Sklar, staff writer

Alabama 24, Georgia 21

This is going to be a slobber knocker of a game, and I typically lean to the home team in that scenario. I really like what Alabama is doing on defense this season and feel like their offense has the weapons to exploit a slower UGA defense. It’ll depend if the offensive line can hold up and open up running lanes for the running backs and Milroe.

Defensively, I see Alabama doing a lot of what Kentucky did and that’s bringing extra guys to get after Beck, as well as stop the run. It’s important to take advantage of the injury Georgia sustained on the offensive line losing their star guard.

— Jordan Harper, basketball analyst

