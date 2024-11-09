Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 9, 2024
Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 11 Alabama at No. 15 LSU
circle avatar
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Twitter
@Tony_Tsoukalas

If No. 2 Alabama wants to keep its playoff hopes alive, it will need to survive a night game against No. 15 LSU in Death Valley on Saturday. The Crimson Tide heads into Tiger Stadium as 2.5-point favorites in what will serve as College GameDay’s game of the week.

Alabama holds a 56-27-5 advantage over LSU and came away with a 42-28 victory during last year’s game in Tuscaloosa. However, the Tide saw its playoff hopes dashed in Baton Rouge two years ago when the Tigers pulled off a 32-31 overtime victory.

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks Saturday’s game will play out.

