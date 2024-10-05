Staff predictions: Our picks for No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Newly-crowned No. 1 Alabama isn’t biting on any of the recent “rat poison” heaped its way following last weekend’s win over Georgia. Instead, the Crimson Tide spent the week focused on avoiding any stumbles in what could be a trap-game matchup at Vanderbilt.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) is currently a 13.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1) for Saturday’s 3:15 p.m. CT game inside Nashville’s FirstBank Stadium. The Tide is 63-18-4 against Vanderbilt and has won the last 23 games between the two programs.

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks the game will play out.