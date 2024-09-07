Alabama began the Kalen DeBoer era with a blowout win in its opener last week. Now the Crimson Tide will look to honor its previous coach following the dedication of Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. No. 4 Alabama will host South Florida tonight at 6 p.m. CT. Before the game, the Crimson Tide will honor legendary head coach Nick Saban by naming the field after him. Tonight’s matchup will mark the second leg of a two-for-one series between Alabama and South Florida. The Crimson Tide recorded a 17-3 victory over the Bulls during last year’s game at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Following this year’s game, the two teams will wrap up the series with another meeting inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2026. Alabama has won both of its meetings against South Florida, beating the Bulls 40-17 in 2003 before recording last year’s win. The Crimson Tide is a 31-point favorite in tonight’s matchup, according to the Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks the game will play out.

Alabama 45, South Florida 17

This is a weird game on paper with two teams that can score very quickly. The game in Tampa was one of the ugliest Alabama games in recent memory that featured every quarterback not named Jalen Milroe in a struggle fest in the rain at times. USF was very bad on defense a year ago and the Tide struggled to capitalize on that. However, this new Bama offense looked very sharp against a not-terrible Western Kentucky squad. The Bulls, on the other hand, beat a lifeless Bethune-Cookman like a drum, and quarterback Byrum Brown didn't look sharp throwing the ball in the process. These are teams with some similarities at the quarterback position and skill spots, but Bama is just deeper and significantly more talented at this juncture. I do think Alex Golesh and his staff will cook up a couple of touchdowns. — Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 30, South Florida 10

I did pretty well with last week’s prediction, accurately calling Ryan Williams’ big game against Western Kentucky. Let’s see if I can start the season off 2-for-2. Alabama has the ability to run away with this one like it did in the opener. However, I feel like this will be somewhat of a trap game for the Tide with a highly-anticipated trip to Wisconsin next week. South Florida won’t make things quite as ugly for the Tide as last year’s game, but the Bulls should keep the score well within the 31-point spread. As for this week’s standout performer, give me Domani Jackson. The Southern California transfer joined the team under Saban in late December but stuck around following the coach’s retirement a couple of weeks later. I have Jackson recording his first interception at Alabama while spearheading another strong performance from the Tide’s defense. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor



Alabama 42, South Florida 14

On the inaugural game on Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama has a much better performance than its struggle in the typhoon against South Florida last season. Byrum Brown is a talent quarterback but struggled to move the ball against the Tide’s defense last season. That said, I think South Florida will have a bit more success than Western Kentucky and reach the end zone. Wilkin Formby steps up at right tackle after a strong performance last week and Justice Haynes breaks 100 yards on the ground for a second straight game, while Milroe gets the chance to show off his range of throws as Alabama goes on a few more methodical drives than it did last week. The Crimson Tide cruises to 2-0 ahead of a unique trip to Madison, Wisconsin next week. — Jack Knowlton, staff writer



Alabama 51, South Florida 13

Games against non-power conference schools are not about seeing your ceiling but how low your floor is. Last year in Tampa, the Crimson Tide saw their floor after barely escaping Raymond James Stadium with a victory. But this is a revamped program from where it was last September. Alabama is more talented than USF, and its coaching staff is better. The emotions of Nick Saban's field dedication will give the team an extra layer of juice, and I expect the Tide to roll for a second straight week. DeBoer extended his record against non-power conference teams in terms of covering the spread last week to 6-0-1 over the previous three seasons with an impressive 63-0 win in week one over Western Kentucky, and I think he’ll make it seven wins in Week 2. — Henry Sklar, staff writer



