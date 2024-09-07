PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0wNTM4S045WTdRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Staff predictions: Our picks for Alabama vs. South Florida

Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama began the Kalen DeBoer era with a blowout win in its opener last week. Now the Crimson Tide will look to honor its previous coach following the dedication of Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

No. 4 Alabama will host South Florida tonight at 6 p.m. CT. Before the game, the Crimson Tide will honor legendary head coach Nick Saban by naming the field after him.

Tonight’s matchup will mark the second leg of a two-for-one series between Alabama and South Florida. The Crimson Tide recorded a 17-3 victory over the Bulls during last year’s game at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Following this year’s game, the two teams will wrap up the series with another meeting inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2026.

Alabama has won both of its meetings against South Florida, beating the Bulls 40-17 in 2003 before recording last year’s win. The Crimson Tide is a 31-point favorite in tonight’s matchup, according to the Caesars Sportsbook.

Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks the game will play out.

Alabama 45, South Florida 17

Advertisement

This is a weird game on paper with two teams that can score very quickly. The game in Tampa was one of the ugliest Alabama games in recent memory that featured every quarterback not named Jalen Milroe in a struggle fest in the rain at times. USF was very bad on defense a year ago and the Tide struggled to capitalize on that. However, this new Bama offense looked very sharp against a not-terrible Western Kentucky squad.

The Bulls, on the other hand, beat a lifeless Bethune-Cookman like a drum, and quarterback Byrum Brown didn't look sharp throwing the ball in the process. These are teams with some similarities at the quarterback position and skill spots, but Bama is just deeper and significantly more talented at this juncture. I do think Alex Golesh and his staff will cook up a couple of touchdowns.

— Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 30, South Florida 10 

I did pretty well with last week’s prediction, accurately calling Ryan Williams’ big game against Western Kentucky. Let’s see if I can start the season off 2-for-2.

Alabama has the ability to run away with this one like it did in the opener. However, I feel like this will be somewhat of a trap game for the Tide with a highly-anticipated trip to Wisconsin next week. South Florida won’t make things quite as ugly for the Tide as last year’s game, but the Bulls should keep the score well within the 31-point spread.

As for this week’s standout performer, give me Domani Jackson. The Southern California transfer joined the team under Saban in late December but stuck around following the coach’s retirement a couple of weeks later. I have Jackson recording his first interception at Alabama while spearheading another strong performance from the Tide’s defense.

— Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor


Alabama 42, South Florida 14 

On the inaugural game on Saban Field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama has a much better performance than its struggle in the typhoon against South Florida last season.

Byrum Brown is a talent quarterback but struggled to move the ball against the Tide’s defense last season. That said, I think South Florida will have a bit more success than Western Kentucky and reach the end zone. Wilkin Formby steps up at right tackle after a strong performance last week and Justice Haynes breaks 100 yards on the ground for a second straight game, while Milroe gets the chance to show off his range of throws as Alabama goes on a few more methodical drives than it did last week.

The Crimson Tide cruises to 2-0 ahead of a unique trip to Madison, Wisconsin next week.

— Jack Knowlton, staff writer


Alabama 51, South Florida 13

Games against non-power conference schools are not about seeing your ceiling but how low your floor is. Last year in Tampa, the Crimson Tide saw their floor after barely escaping Raymond James Stadium with a victory. But this is a revamped program from where it was last September. Alabama is more talented than USF, and its coaching staff is better. The emotions of Nick Saban's field dedication will give the team an extra layer of juice, and I expect the Tide to roll for a second straight week.

DeBoer extended his record against non-power conference teams in terms of covering the spread last week to 6-0-1 over the previous three seasons with an impressive 63-0 win in week one over Western Kentucky, and I think he’ll make it seven wins in Week 2.

— Henry Sklar, staff writer


Alabama 45, South Florida 7

Fresh off his five-touchdown performance, Jalen Miroe will look to build off his strong start to the season and put together lengthier drives instead of quick scores. We really didn’t see much from the offense due to quick scores, but look for this to be a slightly more difficult time. Look for a bounce-back performance by the running backs and offensive line.

Defensively, last week was as good as I’ve seen Alabama’s defense in a couple years when it comes to flying around the field and hitting guys. The new defensive alignment seems to have made the players more aggressive and guys like Keon Saab were immediate beneficiaries. Look for them to have a very good day on the defensive side.

— Jordan Harper, basketball analyst


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3N0YWZmLXByZWRpY3Rpb25zLW91ci1waWNrcy1mb3ItYWxhYmFt YS12cy1zb3V0aC1mbG9yaWRhIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhbGFiYW1hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGc3RhZmYtcHJlZGljdGlvbnMtb3VyLXBpY2tzLWZvci1hbGFiYW1h LXZzLXNvdXRoLWZsb3JpZGEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=