Alabama is looking to ring in the new year by punching its ticket to the national championship game. The No. 4 Crimson Tide will face off against top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl today at 4 p.m. CT in one of two semifinals for the College Football Playoff. The winner of the game will play either No. 2 Washington or No. 3 Texas for the national title on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Michigan is currently a 2-point favorite over Alabama, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Crimson Tide is 3-2 against the Wolverines all-time and has a 6-1 record in College Football Playoff semifinals.

Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks the Rose Bowl will play out.

Alabama 27, Michigan 14

I’ve said for weeks that Michigan hasn’t played anyone close to Alabama’s level this season and that the Crimson Tide will beat the Wolverines by double digits. I’m not backing down now. While I expect this one to be close for most of the first half, I see Alabama eventually wearing down Michigan before pulling away late.

Look for Tommy Rees to soften up the Wolverines’ front seven by dialing up screens and sweeps to the perimeter early in the game. That should help get the running game going which should in turn set up the big plays the Crimson Tide will need through the air.

Defensively, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold will be able to contain Michigan’s wide receivers, which will allow Alabama to focus more attention on stopping the Wolverines’ rushing attack. If the Tide can force Michigan into obvious passing downs, Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell should be able to get to J.J. McCarthy and force him into mistakes.

— Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 24, Michigan 16

Alabama offensively is able to use Milroe as a dual-threat weapon, and one that Michigan is unable to contain. Milroe's ability with his legs specifically will be one of the key factors, as Michigan is unable to find anyone athletic enough to spy him.

In the passing game, Jermaine Burton has another big performance, and on the ground other than Milroe, it will be Roydell Williams.

Defensively, Michigan is unable to find any consistency with either the pass or the run, as Alabama's defense controls the game from start to finish, other than a fluke big play on a coverage bust early on.

— Russell Johnson, recruiting editor

Alabama 31, Michigan 17

What a year it’s been for Alabama, from the ugly game in the rain against USF to beating Georgia to win the SEC Championship Game. This team has been faced with adversity and challenges at every step.

All things considered, the Crimson Tide is exactly where it wanted to be the whole time. This team now has an opportunity to play for the CFP in the final year of four teams.

Michigan has done an exceptional job to get to this point and deserves credit, but it’s hard to bet against a hungry Alabama team that simply wanted a crack at the trophy after missing out last year while falling a few plays short. It is also hard to bet against Saban.

The offense should come out to control the game. Alabama will still rely on its running ability, but at the same time, these receivers will get their shot.

Defensively, the last few weeks have only upped the level of competition on the practice field, making it so that if you’re playing you’re locked in and if you’re “serving”, you’re practicing at a high level.

The expectation is that Alabama will handle business and move on to play for the ultimate trophy. We are set to find out.

— Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 28, Michigan 14

The Wolverines have allowed opponents to score 9.5 points and gain less than 240 yards of offense per game, but Michigan has not seen a quarterback like Jalen Milroe. Alabama is by far the most high-powered offense Michigan will see this season and the Crimson Tide will find success if it can make the most of big-play opportunities.

With the extra time to prepare, Alabama’s defense should handle Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s mobility, slow down running back Blake Corum and force McCarthy to make plays with his arm. I see the Tide taking a one-score lead into the fourth before a game-killing lengthy drive books Alabama a place in the National Championship.

— Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 31, Michigan 24

I think this game has the potential to be one of the best games of the CFP era. Even though Alabama is considered a rare underdog, I believe the Crimson Tide are looking to prove a point and will take care of the Wolverines in Pasadena.

I think Alabama’s defense will be too strong for Michigan’s offense to handle at most times, which will keep them from scoring. On the contrary, I think the Crimson Tide’s offense is one of the best that the Wolverines have seen this year, and it will catch them off guard. With a fully healthy roster coming into the Rose Bowl, I think Alabama certainly has what it takes to pull off a win.

— Dean Harrell, staff writer

Alabama 21, Michigan 17

It will be a low-scoring affair as both teams like to maintain ball control. You might see Michigan punch first similar to the SEC Championship game against Georgia, but Alabama scores a touchdown late to ultimately but the game away.

Milroe will have a better day running than passing, but a couple of JJ McCarthy interceptions will do the Wolverines in.

— Jordan Harper, head basketball analyst