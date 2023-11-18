After easing through a potential trap game at Kentucky last week, No. 8 Alabama will now look to enjoy its “cupcake” matchup. The Crimson Tide will host FCS foe Chattanooga at 11 a.m. CT today for what will be the final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this year. Alabama (9-1, 7-0 in the SEC) is looking for its 16th straight 10-win season and is a 44.5-point favorite over Chattanooga (7-3), according to FanDuel. Today will also serve as Senior Day as Alabama will honor 23 players before the game. Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks the matchup against the Mocs will play out.

Alabama 42, Chattanooga 0

Alabama’s morning to-do list will be as follows: — Get out to a fast start. — Allow Jalen Milroe to pad his stats by adding a few more touchdowns. — Get the starters out of the game by the end of the third quarter. — Remain healthy heading into the Iron Bowl and SEC Championship Game. A second straight early start time is the only thing I can see causing Alabama to stumble in this one. If the Crimson Tide comes in and takes care of business like it's capable of doing, this should be a stress-free day inside Bryant Denny. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 55 Chattanooga 10

Alabama is able to dominate the game from the moment the two teams step on the field. Offensively, Milroe is able to show enough flashes and make enough big plays in limited snaps to continue his ascent into a trip to New York. The first-team defense is able to shut down an offense that has averaged over 400 yards of offense by forcing turnovers and limiting the big plays that the Mocs have leaned on all season. With the Iron Bowl up next, Alabama has all of the goals they began the season with still in front of them. — Russell Johnson, recruiting editor

Alabama 56, Chattanooga 7

Alabama is officially off to the races, and the SEC West is in their hands. Following the defeat of Kentucky last week, Alabama seems to be firing on all cylinders. With Jalen Milroe, coming off two of his best games back-to-back, the Crimson Tide come in with more momentum that Chattanooga should be able to handle. The defense and offense should respectively both come ready to play, in what should be a dominate performance by the Crimson Tide. — Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 56, Chattanooga 7

In 2016 Alabama was down 3-0 to the Mocs at the end of the first quarter and scored 31 unanswered to win. This time around, I think the game will start a lot quicker, similar to Alabama’s win over Kentucky. Jalen Milroe will be lights out to begin the game and, along with most of Alabama’s starters, will be pulled by midway through the third quarter. Saban said that Alabama was about as banged up as it could be against the Wildcats, so I expect him to play it safe to protect his starters for the Iron Bowl. Backup quarterback Ty Simpson made a couple of decent plays when he went in for Milroe last week and I think he along with running back Justice Haynes will turn some heads Saturday. I expect Haynes to get his first college touchdown and rush for over 50 yards, and kicker Will Reichard will pour on the extra points and inch closer to becoming the all-time leading scorer in college football. — Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 63, Chattanooga 10