TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For a play that ended up not counting, it’s become somewhat of a legend inside Alabama’s receiving room. Henry Ruggs III’s 83-yard touchdown against Missouri was called back after fellow receiver DeVonta Smith was flagged for holding. However, it's remembered all the same.

According to Alabama’s Catapult system, the former track star was clocked at 23 mph as he raced away from Missouri defenders. That’s roughly the same speed as Alabama back Kenyan Drake during his famous kick return against Clemson during the 2016 national championship.



“You know, the guys, they’re kind of surprised by it, but I feel like I need to be trying to get faster,” Ruggs said on Monday.



There's a reason behind Ruggs' modesty. Now isn't the exactly the best time to brag. While he’s still revered for his freakish speed, Ruggs says he’s taken a little heat following Alabama’s game against The Citadel over the weekend where he was caught from behind on a 54-yard reception during the third quarter.

“They were like ‘Maybe you didn’t really run 23 miles per hour,’” Ruggs said of his teammates.



Continue reading