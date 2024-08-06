The recruiting spotlight shines bright at certain times of the calendar year and the beginning of the season fits the bill. We take a look at some of the top prospects sure to be in the spotlight, continuing the series with five prospects from across the Southeast. RELATED: Midwest prospects on center stage when HS season kicks off

Cunningham is one of the most athletically gifted prospects at the position in the Rivals250. At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Cunningham has long speed to easily get downfield and can play above the rim in jump-ball and red-zone situations. Cunningham is also a fantastic basketball player, and those traits translate well to his game on Friday nights. We believe the Alabama verbal is a prospect with traits that should put him squarely in the five-star conversation before the season's end. The senior season is imperative for a high school prospect's evaluation, and Cunningham has several games we'll be watching very closely.

Dear is one of the backs in the Rivals250 with both size and speed to pair with superb junior film. Dear will anchor the Quitman (Miss.) High School offense against some outstanding competition in Mississippi beginning with a Week 1 tilt against Meridian (Miss.) High. Harlem Berry is the No. 1 RB in the Rivals250, and we believe Dear could give a run at Jordon Davison, Alvin Henderson and Gideon Davidson and shake up the top of that positional group.

Harris was a fantastic tester this off-season with a sub-4.4 time in the 40 in an impressive 6-foot, 200-pound frame. Harris will play safety for Clemson, but is position-versatile with the ability to play inside and free – with exceptional range to cover and also fly to the football. Harris and Cedartown (Ga.) will get an early-season tilt against pass-heavy Rockmart (Ga.) to open the season Aug. 16.

Odom is one of the most physically impressive defensive ends in the Southeast and due for a rise in the updated Rivals250 after strong offseason outings at various camps across the country. Odom, who will play his senior season at Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High, boasts length and can win with both speed and power. The Ohio State commit is due to face off against the talented Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day offensive tackle duo of David Sanders Jr. and Leo Delaney later this month, an all-star caliber showdown against one of the nation's best after a strong spring and summer.

