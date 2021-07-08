South Florida receiver enjoys Nick Saban football camp

James Madison, 2024 wide receiver from St.Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, carries the same name as the fourth President of the United States. The athlete attended several camps in June including a stop at Alabama.

Madison did not receive an offer from Alabama during his time in Tuscaloosa, but he is certainly on Nick Saban's radar after participating in camp. He has several early scholarship offers including Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee.

"I had a great day," Madison said. "The facilities and coaches were great. I feel like I did all right, but there's more to show."

Madison said he thought Alabama wide receivers coach, Holmon Wiggins, was "great and showed great instruction". He met his area recruiter, Robert Gillespie, who he described as a "great guy" and also had the opportunity to speak to Coach Saban.

"It was just an introductory conversation," he said of his talk with the Tide's seven-time national champion head coach. "He told me what he saw in my work-out. He said he would be following me throughout the season and seasons to come."

The talented sophomore said he learned a lot more about the school and overall program during the trip. He also said he plans to return to Alabama, hopefully for a game this season.

"The facilities were very nice and state-of the-art," Madison said of what stands out to him regarding Alabama. "Everyone I met, from the academics to the recruiting staff, were friendly. I could tell they loved the program and school.

"Alabama's recent history at wide receiver has been amazing. Four receivers in the first round (Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle) in two years is just different. It really speaks for itself."

Madison grew up in Kansas City and started playing football when he was only five years old. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in the eighth grade.

Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney offered glowing reviews after Madison participated in the Five-Star Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta last month.

Physical Prowess: James Madison

"This goes to the player who looked the best at the camp and the award could have gone to numerous offensive linemen but Madison is the pick. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout already looks like a college receiver, he’s filled out and physical and even when cornerbacks were hanging all over him, Madison had no issues catching nearly every pass thrown his way."

Gorney added more on Madison after his performance in Atlanta.

"Three receivers at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge were real standouts and they could continue to push higher as more 2023 and 2024 rankings get released. It’s hard to believe James Madison is a 2024 receiver because he’s already so physically dominant. With cornerbacks hanging all over him, the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas standout made every catch. It was really something to see."