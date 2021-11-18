South Florida pass rusher talks recent visit to Alabama

Alabama sophomore pass rusher Will Anderson currently leads the NCAA in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (23). The former five-star amassed 40 sacks during his junior and senior season at Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia. The Crimson Tide is looking for the nation's best pass rushers in the 2023 class.

Rueben Bain, four-star from Central High School in Miami, has recorded 20.5 sacks during his junior season at one of the best football programs in the Sunshine State. Bain will battle against Alabama targets Earl Little Jr, and Marvin Jones Jr., on Friday night in the state playoffs.

All three were in Tuscaloosa for the Tide's home game against LSU. Jones and Little were in town for official visits while Bain traveled to Alabama for the first time with his parents.

"The game was great," Bain said. "The (defensive) ends played great. I liked everything about the visit. They have everything you need to be successful."

Bain arrived in Tuscaloosa on Friday in order visit the campus, tour the facilities and meet the coaching staff. He received an offer from Alabama in May. This was his first opportunity to see everything first-hand.

"I got to watch walk-throughs, talk to the coaches, tour the school and also have a photo shoot," he said. "I also met up with some of the players that I know, too.

"It was our first time going there. I really like the facilities, how they run everything and the coaches’ attitude."

Bain has received more than 20 scholarship offers and has taken several visits since June. A few of his additional trips have included UCF, Floirda, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Tennessee. It's safe to say Alabama should remain strongly in the mix for the south Florida defender.

"That they are a program, and not a football team. Whoever comes through will be great. They are consistent every year, and the natty is the standard," Bain said regarding his interest in Alabama after he received the offer. They have a lot of first, and second round draft picks every year."