Alabama is expected to hire South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack as its next defensive coordinator, Tide Illustrated can confirm.

Wommack has previous experience with newly-hired Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, as the two worked together at Indiana in 2019. Wommack was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Hoosiers that year, while DeBoer served as the offensive coordinator. Wommack replaces Kevin Steele, who retired earlier this month.

Spending the past three seasons as South Alabama’s head coach, Wommack led the Jaguars to a 22-16 record, including bowl game appearances in each of the past two years. Last season, South Alabama finished 7-6, beating Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl. Wommack’s best season with the Jags came in 2022 when he led them to a 10-3 record and a Sun Belt West Division title.

Before joining South Alabama, Wommack spent three seasons at Indiana, coaching linebackers in 2018 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in his final two years. Wommack's 2020 Indiana defense finished tied for 19th in the nation, holding opponents to 20.3 points per game. He also has defensive coordinator experience at South Alabama (2016-17) and Eastern Illinois (2014-15).

One of the biggest things Wommack brings to the staff is his familiarity with the state of Alabama and the Southeast. Along with his two stints at South Alabama, the Springfield, Missouri native spent a season at Jacksonville State coaching the defensive line in 2011. He began his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee-Martin in 2010. He also served as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss from 2012-13.

Wommack played fullback at Arkansas from 2005-06, winning the SEC West with the Razorbacks in his final season. From there he transferred to Southern Miss where he helped the Golden Eagles to three straight bowl appearances from 2007-09.