Nick Saban’s arsenal of assistants appears to be getting stronger. Sources told BamaInsider on Wednesday that Major Applewhite is interviewing for an analyst job at Alabama this week. Applewhite, who spent the past two years as the head coach at Houston, served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama during Saban’s first year with the Crimson Tide in 2007.

Applewhite was fired last year following Houston’s 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. He went 15-11 during his two seasons in charge of the Cougars. Before becoming a head coach, Applewhite served as Houston’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2015-16. He worked at Texas from 2008-13 where he coached running backs and quarterbacks. He was promoted as the Longhorns co-offensive coordinator from 2011-13. Applewhite also has experience as an offensive coordinator at Rice in 2006. The year before that, he coached quarterbacks at Syracuse.

Earlier Wednesday, USA Today reported that Alabama is set to hire former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops as an analyst. The Crimson Tide is also expected to bring in Tennessee quality control assistant Tino Sunseri to its staff. Alabama has already added Sunseri’s father Sal as an assistant coach and brother Vinnie as an analyst this offseason.