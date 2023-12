One of Alabama's best defensive stars got hurt during the No. 8 Crimson Tide's SEC Championship victory over No. 1 Georgia.

Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry received treatment on the field after bringing down Georgia running back Kendall Milton in the third quarter.

A source close to McKinstry told TideIllustrated that he suffered a concussion. McKinstry was taken to the medical tent after he made his way off the field. He remained on the sidelines briefly before he was taken back to the locker room.

After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed that McKinstry suffered a concussion. He said McKinstry will enter concussion protocol and Alabama's medical staff will determine when McKinstry will be cleared.

Trey Amos replaced McKinstry and very nearly got an interception shortly after entering the game.