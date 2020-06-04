Sources told BamaInsider on Thursday that as many as five Alabama players have tested positive for COVID-19 as the team reported back to campus this week. BamaInsider reached out to a university official for confirmation who was unable to confirm at this time, stating player privacy regulations.

Last week, SEC presidents and chancellors voted to allow voluntary in-person athletic activities on campus beginning on June 8. These activities must be supervised and comply with safety guidelines created by each institution.

This story will be updated.