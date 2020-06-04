News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-04 12:27:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Sources: Alabama football has at least 5 players test positive for COVID-19

Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Imagn
Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Imagn
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Sources told BamaInsider on Thursday that as many as five Alabama players have tested positive for COVID-19 as the team reported back to campus this week. BamaInsider reached out to a university official for confirmation who was unable to confirm at this time, stating player privacy regulations.

Last week, SEC presidents and chancellors voted to allow voluntary in-person athletic activities on campus beginning on June 8. These activities must be supervised and comply with safety guidelines created by each institution.

This story will be updated.

The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}