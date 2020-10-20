Alabama basketball experienced its first setback of the season as freshman forward Alex Tchikou is set for surgery this week after suffering an Achilles injury, multiple sources have told BamaInsider.

Tchikou, a native of Paris, France who played at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Ariz. last season, is rated as the No. 36 overall player and No. 6 power forward in this year’s class. The 6-foot-11, 205-pounder offers a nice perimeter threat for his size and was thought to make an impact on the Crimson Tide this season.

Alabama had two players suffer season-ending injuries last fall as forwards Juwan Gary and James Rojas both injured their knees during the preseason.